 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.00% year over year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $1,135,000,000 rose by 24.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Stifel Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nx67mi6e

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $117.11

52-week low: $47.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.95%

Company Profile

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial service firms.

 

Related Articles (SF)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com