Stifel Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.00% year over year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $1,135,000,000 rose by 24.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Stifel Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nx67mi6e

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $117.11

52-week low: $47.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.95%

Company Profile

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial service firms.