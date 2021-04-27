 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: First American Financial Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 37.50% over the past year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $43,219,000 rose by 157.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $65.87

Company's 52-week low was at $41.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.00%

Company Overview

First American Financial is a financial services business providing insurance through two segments: title insurance and related services and specialty insurance. Title insurance and related services includes real estate insurance, property closing services, third-party handling of real estate funds (escrow), risk mitigation, real estate data products, and related real estate transaction services. The title insurance sector serves residential and commercial deals. Specialty insurance includes property insurance policies, casualty insurance policies, and home warranties. Nearly all the company's revenue comes from the title insurance and related services segment in the United States.

 

Related Articles (FAF)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
First American Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com