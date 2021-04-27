Recap: First American Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 37.50% over the past year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $43,219,000 rose by 157.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $65.87

Company's 52-week low was at $41.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.00%

Company Overview

First American Financial is a financial services business providing insurance through two segments: title insurance and related services and specialty insurance. Title insurance and related services includes real estate insurance, property closing services, third-party handling of real estate funds (escrow), risk mitigation, real estate data products, and related real estate transaction services. The title insurance sector serves residential and commercial deals. Specialty insurance includes property insurance policies, casualty insurance policies, and home warranties. Nearly all the company's revenue comes from the title insurance and related services segment in the United States.