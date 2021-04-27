Recap: Shutterstock Q1 Earnings

Shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) decreased 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 276.92% over the past year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $183,281,000 up by 13.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $175,670,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.78 and $2.93.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $720,000,000 and $730,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/humr3cw4

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $104.57

Company's 52-week low was at $33.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.98%

Company Description

Shutterstock Inc is a U.S.-based company that is primarily engaged in the provision of digital content. The content segment, whose offerings include photographs, illustrations, vector art, video clips, and music tracks, contributes almost all of the company's revenue. Shutterstock's digital content products are marketed under brands including Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial. Shutterstock is the company's flagship brand and the majority of the company's sales is derived from the company's shutterstock.com website. The company's customers include businesses, marketing agencies, and media organizations. Geographically, North America and Europe jointly account for the majority of the company's revenue.