Marsh & McLennan: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.34% over the past year to $1.99, which beat the estimate of $1.71.

Revenue of $5,083,000,000 up by 9.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,790,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Marsh & McLennan hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Marsh & McLennan hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/acsr7ub8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $128.86

52-week low: $91.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.73%

Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan is a professional-services firm that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. The company operates through two main segments: risk and insurance services and consulting. In risk and insurance services, the firm offers services via Marsh (an insurance broker) and Guy Carpenter (a risk and reinsurance specialist). The consulting division comprises Mercer (a provider of human resource services) and Oliver Wyman (a management and economic consultancy).