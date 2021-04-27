 Skip to main content

Recap: FirstService Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 78.38% year over year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $711,066,000 rose by 12.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $668,710,000.

Looking Ahead

FirstService hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.firstservice.com/

Price Action

52-week high: $170.91

Company's 52-week low was at $76.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.64%

Company Description

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company's revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America. The company earns the majority of its revenue in the United States, with the remaining revenue generated in Canada.

 

