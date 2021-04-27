Recap: Stepan Q1 Earnings

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% year over year to $1.82, which beat the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $537,740,000 up by 19.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $508,070,000.

Guidance

Stepan hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hr53ww6r

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $134.07

Company's 52-week low was at $83.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.49%

Company Overview

Stepan Co manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The surfactants segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells cleaning agents used in detergents, shampoos, body wash, fabric softeners, toothpastes, and other personal-care products. Surfactants are chemical agents that affect the interaction between two surfaces. The polymers segment sells polyurethane used to manufacture rigid foam for thermal insulation, as well as phthalic anhydride used to make plastic components for the construction, automotive, and boating industries. The specialty products segment sells chemicals used in food and flavoring. Most of Stepan's revenue comes from the United States.