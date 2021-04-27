Recap: Waste Management Q1 Earnings

Shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.98% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $4,112,000,000 up by 10.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,020,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $17,120,000,000 and $17,196,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/84smedpf

Price Action

52-week high: $136.35

52-week low: $94.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.98%

Company Profile

Waste Management ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating approximately 268 active landfills and about 350 transfer stations (includes acquired Advanced Disposal landfills and transfer stations). The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.