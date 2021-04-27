Corning: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) fell 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 125.00% year over year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.43.
Revenue of $3,263,000,000 rose by 29.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,130,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Q2 EPS expected between $0.49 and $0.53.
Q2 revenue expected between $3,300,000,000 and $3,500,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 27, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vwg9vf96
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $46.82
Company's 52-week low was at $18.82
Price action over last quarter: Up 24.86%
Company Profile
Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News