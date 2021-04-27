 Skip to main content

Recap: First Commonwealth Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Shares of First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 720.00% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $97,106,000 higher by 11.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $95,970,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.56

Company's 52-week low was at $6.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.67%

Company Description

First Commonwealth Financial Corp functions in the financial services sector in the United States. Through its subsidiary, it offers a range of consumer & commercial banking services such as personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, investment certificates, fixed & variable rate certificates of deposit, and various kinds of loans. It also provides trust & wealth management services and offers insurance products through the Bank. The company earns the majority of its revenue through net interest income.

 

