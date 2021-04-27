First Foundation: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 72.41% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $66,137,000 rose by 19.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $64,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Foundation hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ff-inc.com%2F&eventid=3079609&sessionid=1&key=91B4F1027216753E17480B0DF311F397®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $25.59

52-week low: $11.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.85%

Company Overview

First Foundation Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in providing personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families. The company focuses on segments namely Banking and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It also offers loans to individuals and entities that own and operate multifamily residential and commercial real estate properties as well as business banking products and services to small to moderate-sized businesses, professional firms and consumer banking products and services to individuals.