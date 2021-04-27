Recap: Sherwin-Williams Q1 Earnings

Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 49.51% year over year to $2.06, which beat the estimate of $1.64.

Revenue of $4,656,000,000 up by 12.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,510,000,000.

Guidance

Sherwin-Williams said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $8.80-$9.07.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $768.00

Company's 52-week low was at $244.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.62%

Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has approximately 4,800 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.