Recap: Archer-Daniels Midland Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Shares of Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 117.19% year over year to $1.39, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $18,893,000,000 up by 26.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,380,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Archer-Daniels Midland hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.adm.com%2F&eventid=3085512&sessionid=1&key=5E93793F609ACC3262675332FF228A02&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $60.71

Company's 52-week low was at $33.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.84%

Company Overview

Archer Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. Additionally, the company owns an extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. Its end products include vegetable oil and meal, corn sweeteners, flour, feed ingredients, ethanol, and natural flavors.

 

