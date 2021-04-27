 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Crocs Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 577.27% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $460,098,000 up by 63.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $414,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Crocs said it sees Q2 sales growth of 60%-70% and FY21 sales growth of 40%-50%.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.crocs.com%2F&eventid=3082552&sessionid=1&key=D8895BCBEE981DE9887760E89262F4FF&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $86.40

Company's 52-week low was at $18.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.98%

Company Profile

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include Americas, Asia pacific, and EMEA.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

