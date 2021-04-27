Invesco: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $1,251,000,000 rose by 9.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.invesco.com%2F&eventid=3082370&sessionid=1&key=6F11E2890DD1007C1C59F4D4C26F47A2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.08

Company's 52-week low was at $6.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.67%

Company Profile

Invesco Ltd provides investment management services to retail (70% of managed assets) and institutional (30%) clients. At the end of 2020, the firm had $1.350 trillion in assets under management spread out among its equity (51% of AUM), balanced (6%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (13%), and money market (8%) operations. Passive products accounted for 27% of Invesco's total AUM--44% of the company's equity operations and 12% of its fixed-income platform--at the end of 2020. Invesco's U.S. retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside the U.S., with just over 30% of its AUM sourced from Canada (2%), the U.K. (5%), continental Europe (11%), and Asia (13%).