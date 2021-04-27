Recap: JetBlue Airways Q1 Earnings

Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 252.38% year over year to ($1.48), which beat the estimate of ($1.69).

Revenue of $733,000,000 declined by 53.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $682,790,000.

Looking Ahead

JetBlue Airways hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/jblu/mediaframe/44468/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.96

Company's 52-week low was at $7.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.44%

Company Description

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, and Embraer E190 aircraft types.