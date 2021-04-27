 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: JetBlue Airways Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 252.38% year over year to ($1.48), which beat the estimate of ($1.69).

Revenue of $733,000,000 declined by 53.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $682,790,000.

Looking Ahead

JetBlue Airways hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/jblu/mediaframe/44468/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.96

Company's 52-week low was at $7.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.44%

Company Description

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, and Embraer E190 aircraft types.

 

Related Articles (JBLU)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More
JPMorgan Analyst Rules Out Long-Term Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On The Airline Industry
Cramer Advises Viewers On JetBlue Airways, MP Materials And More
COVID-19 To Have 'No Permanent Negative Margin Impact' On US Airlines: JPMorgan
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com