Recap: PJT Partners Q1 Earnings

Shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.35% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $206,700,000 rose by 3.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $198,210,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451118&tp_key=c80aaa1628

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $81.82

52-week low: $42.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.40%

Company Description

PJT Partners Inc is a United States-based company that focuses on advisory business. The company's core businesses include the strategic advisory business, which provides financial advisory and transaction execution capability; the business of restructuring and special situations, which offers advisory services on recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, exchange offers, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions; and the fund placement and secondary advisory business, which offers fund placement and secondary advisory services. The company generates its revenue from the advisory fee, placement fee, and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of revenue from the U.S., with the rest from overseas markets.