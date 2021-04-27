Recap: General Electric Q1 Earnings

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) decreased 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 40.00% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $17,118,000,000 decreased by 16.60% year over year, which missed the estimate of $17,520,000,000.

Guidance

General Electric hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

General Electric hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wryrmn2d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.41

52-week low: $5.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.73%

Company Description

GE was formed through the combination of two companies in 1892, including one with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison. Today, GE is a global leader in air travel, precision health, and in the energy transition. The company is known for its differentiated technology and its massive industrial installed base of equipment sprawled throughout the world. That installed base most notably includes aerospace engines, gas and steam turbines, onshore and offshore wind turbines, as well as medical diagnostic and mobile equipment. GE earns most of its profits on the service revenue of that equipment, which is generally higher-margin. The company is led by former Danaher alum Larry Culp who is leading a multi-year turnaround of the storied conglomerate based on Lean principles.