Roper Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.03% year over year to $3.60, which beat the estimate of $3.32.

Revenue of $1,530,000,000 rose by 13.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,510,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected to be between $3.61 and $3.65.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/52vsavae

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $455.72

Company's 52-week low was at $304.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.48%

Company Profile

Roper is a diversified technology company that operates out of four segments: application software; network software and systems; measurement and analytical solutions; and process technologies. The firm's culture emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses. Roper then reinvests this excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. While the firm's businesses are managed in a decentralized manner, Roper does not passively manage its portfolio. Instead, Roper manages its businesses through the Socratic method and empowers decision-makers through group executive coaching. Roper has now rotated a clear majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.

 

