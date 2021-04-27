Recap: MSCI Q1 Earnings

Shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 29.47% over the past year to $2.46, which beat the estimate of $2.26.

Revenue of $478,423,000 up by 14.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $471,850,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h82kqyvc

Price Action

52-week high: $490.19

Company's 52-week low was at $299.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.20%

Company Description

MSCI describes its mission as enabling investors to build better portfolios for a better world. MSCI's largest and most profitable segment is its index segment, where it provides benchmarking to asset managers and asset owners. In addition, it boasts over $1 trillion in ETF assets linked to MSCI indexes. The MSCI Analytics segment provides portfolio management and risk management analytics software to asset managers and asset owners. MSCI's All Other segment which comprises about 10% of revenue will be broken out into ESG and climate and private assets segments in 2021. In ESG and climate, MSCI provides ESG data to the investment industry. In the private asset side, MSCI provides real restate reporting, market data, benchmarking, and analytics to investors and real estate managers.