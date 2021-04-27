Recap: Centene Q1 Earnings

Shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 89.53% over the past year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.59.

Revenue of $29,983,000,000 up by 15.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,500,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.05 and $5.35.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $120,100,000,000 and $122,100,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/982/40457

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $72.45

52-week low: $53.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.73%

Company Overview

Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. After acquiring WellCare in early 2020, Centene now serves 21 million medical members, mostly in Medicaid (14 million), Medicare Advantage (1 million total), the individual exchanges (2 million), and other plans (4 million), including Tricare (West region), correctional facility, and international plans. The company also serves 4 million users through the Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.