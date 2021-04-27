Recap: Synchrony Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 284.44% over the past year to $1.73, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $3,439,000,000 decreased by 11.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,620,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Synchrony Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Synchrony Finl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hb6hsxet

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $43.61

Company's 52-week low was at $15.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.54%

Company Overview

Synchrony Financial, originally a spin-off of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: Retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), Payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).