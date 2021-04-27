 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Synchrony Financial Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 284.44% over the past year to $1.73, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $3,439,000,000 decreased by 11.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,620,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Synchrony Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Synchrony Finl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hb6hsxet

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $43.61

Company's 52-week low was at $15.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.54%

Company Overview

Synchrony Financial, originally a spin-off of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: Retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), Payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

 

Related Articles (SYF)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Futu, Intuitive Surgical, Ocugen, Sprouts Farmers Market And More
Why Tax Refunds And Stimulus Payments Are Bad News For Credit Card Stocks
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com