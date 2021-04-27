TransUnion: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.66% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $745,300,000 rose by 8.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $703,800,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.45 and $3.58.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,949,000,000 and $2,992,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tru/mediaframe/44329/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $104.23

Company's 52-week low was at $69.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.64%

Company Profile

TransUnion is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about one fourth of its revenue comes from international markets.