Recap: Entegris Q1 Earnings

Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.27% over the past year to $0.70, which missed the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $512,844,000 higher by 24.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $518,850,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected between $0.77 and $0.82.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $530,000,000 and $545,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mus3uoym

Technicals

52-week high: $126.41

Company's 52-week low was at $49.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.74%

Company Profile

Entegris Inc is a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's reportable segments include Specialty Chemicals & Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment provides high-performance & high-purity process chemistries, gases, & materials, and safe & efficient delivery systems. The Microcontamination Control (MC) segment includes solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and process gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, North America, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast.