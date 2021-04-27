 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PulteGroup: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) decreased 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 72.97% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $2,730,000,000 higher by 18.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,890,000,000.

Outlook

PulteGroup hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pultegroupinc.com%2F&eventid=3081009&sessionid=1&key=3804473A12923E8DF67EBFBAAE941326&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.07

52-week low: $24.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.25%

Company Profile

PulteGroup Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 40 markets across 23 states. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.

 

Related Articles (PHM)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com