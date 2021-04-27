PulteGroup: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) decreased 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 72.97% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $2,730,000,000 higher by 18.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,890,000,000.

Outlook

PulteGroup hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pultegroupinc.com%2F&eventid=3081009&sessionid=1&key=3804473A12923E8DF67EBFBAAE941326®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.07

52-week low: $24.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.25%

Company Profile

PulteGroup Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 40 markets across 23 states. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.