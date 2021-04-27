 Skip to main content

Recap: Hasbro Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) rose 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.44% year over year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $1,115,000,000 rose by 0.81% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,170,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9btbcp99

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $101.24

52-week low: $60.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.73%

Company Profile

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Monopoly. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming from Hasbro Studios, and animation studio Boulder Media bolster Hasbro's multi-channel presence. The firm acquired Entertainment One in 2019, bolting on properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

 

