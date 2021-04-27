Polaris: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 945.45% year over year to $2.30, which beat the estimate of $1.60.

Revenue of $1,951,000,000 up by 38.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,860,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $9.00 and $9.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $8,300,000,000 and $8,500,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pii/mediaframe/44141/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $147.73

52-week low: $61.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.47%

Company Overview

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, small vehicles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles and low-emission vehicles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the aftermarket parts segment in 2016, tying up with Transamerican Auto Parts and then tapped into boats through the acquisition on Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to new segments of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products retailed through 2,250 dealers in North America and through 1,400 international dealers as well as 32 subsidiaries and 85 distributors in more than 120 countries outside North America at the end of 2019.