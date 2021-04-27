Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 67.44% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $185,392,000 up by 49.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $166,570,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pacific Premier Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ppbi/mediaframe/44321/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.15

Company's 52-week low was at $15.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.39%

Company Overview

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities, and retirement accounts, among others.