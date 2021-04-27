 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 67.44% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $185,392,000 up by 49.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $166,570,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pacific Premier Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ppbi/mediaframe/44321/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.15

Company's 52-week low was at $15.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.39%

Company Overview

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities, and retirement accounts, among others.

 

Related Articles (PPBI)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com