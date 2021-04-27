Recap: AudioCodes Q1 Earnings

Shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) moved higher by 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 48.00% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $58,838,000 rose by 13.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $57,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1995/40429

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $44.94

Company's 52-week low was at $21.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.57%

Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd develops and sells advanced and converged voice over IP and data networking solutions, products and applications to service providers and channels, OEMs, network equipment providers and system integrators. Its products include IP phones, session border controllers, voice applications, multi-service business routers, digital and analog media gateways, among others. The company generates revenues from the sale of products through a direct sales force and sales representatives. Its geographic segments are Israel, Americas, Europe and the Far East. It derives majority of the revenues from Americas segment.