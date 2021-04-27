Sequans Communications: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) fell 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 58.33% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $12,321,000 up by 40.46% year over year, which missed the estimate of $13,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144074

Technicals

52-week high: $9.57

52-week low: $3.87

Price action over last quarter: down 23.98%

Company Description

Sequans Communications SA designs develop and supply 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband applications with a focus on the single-mode device market. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency, transceiver integrated circuits, along with its proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. The company's solutions serve as the core wireless broadband communications platform in devices, including smartphones, USB dongles, portable routers, laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia & industrial devices. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, Korea, China (including Hong Kong), the Rest of Asia, the United States, and the Rest of the world.