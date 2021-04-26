HealthStream: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) fell 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 50.00% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $63,468,000 up by 3.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $58,270,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $245,000,000 and $255,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.00

52-week low: $17.95

Price action over last quarter: down 4.79%

Company Description

HealthStream Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. Its reportable segments include Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. Workforce development solutions consist of SaaS, subscription-based products that are used by healthcare organizations. Its Provider Solutions products offer healthcare organizations software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center and enrollment activities. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Workforce solutions segment.