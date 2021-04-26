OneMain Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) rose 4.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 921.21% year over year to $3.37, which beat the estimate of $2.10.

Revenue of $825,000,000 decreased by 3.06% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $880,800,000.

Guidance

OneMain Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $59.00

Company's 52-week low was at $17.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.69%

Company Overview

OneMain Holdings is a consumer finance company and one of the few that operate on a national scale in the United States. The company's services include providing personal loan products, offering credit and noncredit insurance, servicing loans, pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, and on occasion, establishing joint ventures or forming strategic alliances. The company's segments operate in a single segment that is consumer and insurance. OMH was formed when a transaction brought together two branch-based consumer finance companies with complementary strategies and locations. In addition to hundreds of branches, the company also has a significant online business. Net interest income is the company's main source of revenue.