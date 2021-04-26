Simpson Manufacturing Co: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) moved higher by 0.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 39.76% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $347,642,000 rose by 22.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $313,830,000.

Guidance

Simpson Manufacturing Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144376

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $109.85

Company's 52-week low was at $58.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.13%

Company Description

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of wood construction products. The company offers connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, prefabricated lateral systems, concrete construction products, adhesives, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder-actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials. Simpson Manufacturing markets its products to the residential, light industrial, and commercial construction markets as well as the remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. The largest end market is the United States.