Recap: NBT Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 295.65% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $116,093,000 up by 3.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $118,740,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NBT Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $42.79

Company's 52-week low was at $26.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.19%

Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company that operates primarily through its subsidiaries. The company's principal sources of revenue include management fees and dividends it receives through its subsidiaries. NBT Bank is a full-service community bank offering a full range of retail and commercial banking products, as well as trust and investment services. Loans products include consumer loans, home equity loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans. Nearly half of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans. The bank serves individuals, corporations, and municipalities, and operates scores of locations throughout the states of New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.