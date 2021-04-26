Masimo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) remain flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.22% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $299,043,000 up by 10.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $296,210,000.

Outlook

Masimo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Masimo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $284.86

52-week low: $199.00

Price action over last quarter: down 7.70%

Company Description

Masimo is an Irvine, California-based medical device business that focuses on noninvasive patient monitoring. It began by developing superior signal processing algorithms to measure blood oxygenation levels through pulse oximetry and has expanded this expertise into a wide range of measurements and applications. The company generates revenue globally, with the United States the largest market (67% of 2020 sales), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (21%), Asia and Australia (9%), and North and South America excluding the U.S. (3%).