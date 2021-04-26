MKS Instruments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.23% year over year to $2.56, which beat the estimate of $2.20.

Revenue of $693,900,000 rose by 29.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $652,220,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MKS Instruments hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $199.44

52-week low: $89.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.10%

Company Description

MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others used in industrial technologies, semiconductor, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: vacuum and analysis, light and motion, and equipment and solutions. The vacuum and analysis segment contributes to roughly half of the company's revenue, and the majority of its revenue is earned in the United States.