Covenant Logistics Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 722.22% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $220,889,000 rose by 3.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $206,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Covenant Logistics Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $22.25

Company's 52-week low was at $13.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.31%

Company Description

Covenant Logistics Group Inc, formerly Covenant Transportation Group Inc, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers truckload transportation and freight brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States. The company's reportable segments include Highway Services, Dedicated Contract Services, Managed Freight, and Factoring. Highway Services are further divided into Expedited and OTR while Managed Freight is divided into Brokerage, TMS(Transportation management services, and Warehousing. The Highway and the Dedicated segments contribute to the majority of the revenue.