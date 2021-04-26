Recap: SS&C Technologies Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Shares of SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.56% year over year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $1,235,000,000 up by 4.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,190,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.54 and $4.76.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,825,000,000 and $4,965,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ssctech.com%2F&eventid=3081648&sessionid=1&key=CA125A9015345AB4C944934128D2781A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $74.29

Company's 52-week low was at $50.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.41%

Company Profile

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in Virtual Data Room solutions. With its purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services.