Recap: Donegal Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 32.56% year over year to $0.29, which missed the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $197,970,000 rose by 7.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $196,070,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.48

Company's 52-week low was at $12.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.26%

Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc is an insurance holding company that offers personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. The company's reportable segments are its Investment function, Personal lines of insurance, Commercial lines of insurance. Personal lines products consist primarily of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial lines products of its insurance subsidiaries consist primarily of commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers' compensation policies. The group primarily operates in the United States.