Amkor Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 88.46% year over year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $1,326,000,000 higher by 15.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,320,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.32 and $0.52.

Q2 revenue expected between $1,290,000,000 and $1,390,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/amk/mediaframe/44308/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.50

52-week low: $9.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.32%

Company Profile

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The firm's products are organized into two streams: advanced products, including flip chip, wafer-level processing and testing services; and mainstream products, including wirebond packaging and testing. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and countries across the world.