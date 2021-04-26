 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amkor Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 88.46% year over year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $1,326,000,000 higher by 15.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,320,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.32 and $0.52.

Q2 revenue expected between $1,290,000,000 and $1,390,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/amk/mediaframe/44308/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.50

52-week low: $9.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.32%

Company Profile

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The firm's products are organized into two streams: advanced products, including flip chip, wafer-level processing and testing services; and mainstream products, including wirebond packaging and testing. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and countries across the world.

 

Related Articles (AMKR)

Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2021
Earnings Outlook for Amkor Technology
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings