J&J Snack Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.79% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $256,178,000 declined by 5.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $241,020,000.

Looking Ahead

J&J Snack Foods hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

J&J Snack Foods hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $169.58

52-week low: $109.65

Price action over last quarter: down 0.19%

Company Description

J&J Snack Foods Corp manufactures, markets, and distributes snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. The company's products include frozen beverages, juice, fruit bars, sorbet, cakes, and cookies that are distributed to various consumers, including restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, universities, theaters, and theme parks. The company operates in three business segments: food service, which sells snacks, desserts, and baked goods at the point-of-sale; retail supermarkets, which sells frozen and prepackaged products to supermarkets; and frozen beverages, which sells frozen beverages under brands Icee, Slush puppie, and Parrot ice in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.