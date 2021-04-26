 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Otis Worldwide's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Share:
Why Otis Worldwide's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its 2021 organic sales growth guidance and issued 2021 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Otis Worldwide reported quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 63 cents by 14%. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.41 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.18 billion by 7%.

Otis Worldwide's stock was trading approximately 7% higher. The stock set a new 52-week high today at $76.86 and has a 52-week low of $47.20.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OTIS)

Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com