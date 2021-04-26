Earnings Preview: ATN International

On Tuesday, April 27, ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on ATN International management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $122.45 million. In the same quarter last year, ATN International reported a loss per share of $0.06 on sales of $110.91 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 116.67% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 10.41% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.45 0.06 0.02 -0.10 EPS Actual -1.29 0.17 0.30 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 122.28 M 108.63 M 108.01 M 112.98 M Revenue Actual 123.70 M 111.74 M 109.10 M 110.91 M

Stock Performance

Shares of ATN International were trading at $48.95 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ATN International is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.