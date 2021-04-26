Earnings Preview for C.H. Robinson Worldwide

On Tuesday, April 27, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.98 and sales around $4.39 billion. In the same quarter last year, C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $3.81 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 71.93%. Revenue would be up 15.37% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.97 0.59 0.68 EPS Actual 1.08 1 1.06 0.57 Revenue Estimate 4.17 B 3.88 B 3.44 B 3.54 B Revenue Actual 4.55 B 4.22 B 3.63 B 3.81 B

Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide were trading at $99.78 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.