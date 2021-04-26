Boyd Gaming Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, April 27, Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Boyd Gaming is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming earnings of $0.44 per share. Revenue will likely be around $673.13 million, according to the consensus estimate. Boyd Gaming EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.02. Sales were $680.52 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 2300.0%. Sales would have fallen 1.09% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.10 -1.51 0.26 EPS Actual 0.46 0.38 -0.98 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 632.26 M 568.13 M 131.92 M 775.17 M Revenue Actual 635.87 M 652.24 M 209.86 M 680.52 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming were trading at $66.86 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 302.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Boyd Gaming is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.