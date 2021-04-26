Earnings Preview for Pinterest

On Tuesday, April 27, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Pinterest is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Pinterest earnings of $0.07 per share. Revenue will likely be around $473.66 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Pinterest posted a loss of $0.1 per share on sales of $271.94 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 170.0%. Revenue would be up 74.18% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.02 -0.13 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.43 0.13 -0.07 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 645.58 M 377.68 M 251.24 M 270.08 M Revenue Actual 705.62 M 442.62 M 272.49 M 271.94 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest were trading at $74.99 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 280.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pinterest is scheduled to hold the call at 18:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.