A Preview Of Stryker's Earnings

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, April 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.99 and sales around $3.95 billion. In the same quarter last year, Stryker announced EPS of $1.84 on revenue of $3.59 billion.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 8.15% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 10.09% from the same quarter last year. Stryker's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 2.55 1.40 0.55 1.83 EPS Actual 2.81 2.14 0.64 1.84 Revenue Estimate 4.33 B 3.40 B 2.59 B 3.59 B Revenue Actual 4.26 B 3.74 B 2.76 B 3.59 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker were trading at $266.95 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Stryker is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.