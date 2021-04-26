 Skip to main content

First BanCorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Shares of First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1133.33% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $176,265,000 rose by 27.13% year over year, which missed the estimate of $179,480,000.

Outlook

First BanCorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

First BanCorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $12.59

Company's 52-week low was at $4.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.74%

Company Description

First BanCorp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial and Corporate Banking; Mortgage Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer (Retail) Banking segment. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment consists of the Corporation's consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through its branch network and loan centres. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Puerto Rico.

 

