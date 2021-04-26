 Skip to main content

Recap: Bank of Hawaii Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) moved flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 72.41% over the past year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $163,539,000 decreased by 4.98% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $164,690,000.

Outlook

Bank of Hawaii hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xbnzsss3

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $99.10

Company's 52-week low was at $48.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.47%

Company Overview

Bank of Hawaii Corp is one of the top two banks in Hawaii, with $14 billion in assets and over 30% of the state's deposits. It has about 65 branches in its home state and nine in the west Pacific. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly held in residential mortgages (38%), along with commercial mortgages (20%), commercial and industrial loans (15%), and home equity loans (13%).

 

