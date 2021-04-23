Cathay General's Earnings Outlook

Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, April 26. Here is Benzinga's look at Cathay General's Q1 earnings report.

Wall Street analysts see Cathay General reporting earnings of $0.77 per share on revenue of $151.59 million. In the same quarter last year, Cathay General reported earnings per share of $0.59 on sales of $146.10 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 30.51% increase for the company. Sales would be up 3.76% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Cathay General's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.61 0.57 0.67 EPS Actual 0.89 0.71 0.68 0.59 Revenue Estimate 150.26 M 148.08 M 145.43 M 146.24 M Revenue Actual 151.27 M 147.48 M 150.08 M 146.10 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cathay General are up 58.5%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cathay General is scheduled to hold the call at 18:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.