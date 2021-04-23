Heidrick & Struggles Intl's Earnings: A Preview

Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, April 26. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Heidrick & Struggles Intl analysts model for earnings of $0.53 per share on sales of $163.77 million. Heidrick & Struggles Intl earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.44 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $171.48 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 20.45% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 4.5% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 -0.36 0.25 0.49 EPS Actual 0.59 0.39 0.37 0.44 Revenue Estimate 146.19 M 125.23 M 127.32 M 168.56 M Revenue Actual 160.99 M 143.54 M 145.60 M 171.48 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles Intl were trading at $37.32 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Heidrick & Struggles Intl is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.